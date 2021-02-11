Cyberpunk and Witcher hackers claim they’ll auction off stolen source code for millions of dollars

Earlier this week, researchers found that hackers had compromised the parent companies of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, two popular video games. The hackers are now threatening to release the source code they acquired from video game developer PCD Projekt Red (CDPR) for potentially millions of dollars if the company refuses to pay ransom demands. CDPR disclosed the hack yesterday after being informed on Monday. The game code belongs to the high profile releases Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

CDPR stated that it had no intention of meeting the hackers’ demands, even if the source code was released to the public. It seems as though the hackers have followed through with their threats, as leaks of potentially legitimate source code information began appearing in online forums as of earlier today. The initial leak appears to be the source code of a different game called Gwent, rather than the two more popular games. Researchers at cybersecurity firm KELA states that it believes the auctions are legitimate.

