Tianwen-1, China’s mission to Mars, has entered orbit

China’s Tianwen-1 probe has successfully entered into Mar’s orbit as of Wednesday after traveling through space for seven months. The probe is expected to land on the surface and will gather information about the planet’s geological structure, atmosphere, environment, soil, and search for any signs of water. The spacecraft is expected to land around May or June after being deployed last July alongside two other Mars missions. The other two operations are NASA’s Perseverance rover and the United Arab Emirate’s Hope Probe.

All three missions launched at the same time due to key alignment between Mars and Earth on the same side of the sun. These conditions are essential for a successful and efficient journey to the neighboring planet. The Tianwen-1 makes China the sixth country in history to reach Mars. The Tianwen-1 is made up of an orbiter, a lander, and a six-wheeled rover that carries specific instruments that will be used in the information collection process.