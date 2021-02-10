EU’s von der Leyen admits Covid-19 vaccine rollout shortcomings

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, has admitted that the EU fell behind in authorizing Covid-19 vaccines. The EU leader acknowledged the shortcomings of the organization that have resulted in a slow vaccine rollout that has failed to hit several key checkpoints on the administration of vaccines. The EU has been under fire recently for its inability to maintain an organized, efficient, and effective immunization operation.

Ms. Leyen was adamant that ordering the doses collectively on behalf of member states was the right thing to do, however. Producers of the vaccines such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech have postponed delivery of some of the EU’s vaccines amid issues of capacity and supply. This marks Leyen’s first public acceptance of criticism over the vaccine shortages despite her number of public appearances and interviews over the past several days.