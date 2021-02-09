Suspected Islamists kill 10 villagers in eastern Congo

On Tuesday night, suspected Islamist militants killed 10 people in an overnight raid on a village in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities report. DRC authorities believe that the attacks were the work of the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan group that has been active in eastern Congo for three decades, committing a series of brutal reprisal attacks against civilians.

Last year, the group killed roughly 850 people, according to UN figures and research. An army spokesman confirmed the attack and stated that troops had been deployed to ensure that the situation was resolved. Military forces were sent to the foot of the Rwenzori mountains, which border with Uganda. Kivu Security Tracker, a research initiative that maps out conflict or unrest in the region, stated that suspected ADF fighters had taken the casualties in the village of Kabembeu.

