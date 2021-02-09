Global RiskNews BriefsTerrorism

Suspected Islamists kill 10 villagers in eastern Congo

09 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday night, suspected Islamist militants killed 10 people in an overnight raid on a village in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities report. DRC authorities believe that the attacks were the work of the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan group that has been active in eastern Congo for three decades, committing a series of brutal reprisal attacks against civilians.

Last year, the group killed roughly 850 people, according to UN figures and research. An army spokesman confirmed the attack and stated that troops had been deployed to ensure that the situation was resolved. Military forces were sent to the foot of the Rwenzori mountains, which border with Uganda. Kivu Security Tracker, a research initiative that maps out conflict or unrest in the region, stated that suspected ADF fighters had taken the casualties in the village of Kabembeu.

Read More: Suspected Islamists kill 10 villagers in eastern Congo

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ebola Resurfaces in Previous Epidemic Zone of Congo, WHO Says

February 8, 2021

Al Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest, UN report reveals

February 5, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2