Israel’s Netanyahu Formally Pleads Not Guilty as Corruption Trial Resumes

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, which he has repeatedly denied throughout the course of the investigation and persecution process. This event set the stage for a lengthy legal fight to determine his fate. Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader, went to his first trial in May. The court appearance last week marks his second as part of the same matter.

The charges include allegations that Netanyahu accepted expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors. Netanyahu allegedly offered two media moguls regulatory and financial benefits in exchange for positive press coverage. If he is convicted of bribery, he faces up to 10 years in prison. More than 300 witnesses, including three who are former close associates of Netanyahu, will appear for the trial.

