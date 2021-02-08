Rescue workers looking for 177 people feared dead in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, India, at least 177 people are missing and 20 have been confirmed dead after part of a Himalayan glacier fell into a river. This caused a massive avalanche of water, dust, and rocks to plummet down a mountain gorge and breakthrough a damn. Rescue teams have been working tirelessly to find survivors trapped under the debris. The missing persons are employees from two hydroelectric projects working in the Chamoli district, which was hit by the avalanche.

Footage from the Sunday disaster shows a fast-moving avalanche of water and rocks crashing down a narrow gorge. The event wiped outbuildings, trees, and people. 35 workers are believed to be trapped inside a tunnel at a larger, state-owned hydroelectric project. Roughly 2,500 people spanning 13 different villages were cut off by the flash floods. However, all villages have since been reached and relief work is now underway.