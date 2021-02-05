Teachers in Myanmar join growing protests against military

Myanmar is currently witnessing extensive protests following a military coup that ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi from office. Demonstrators gathered at a university in Yangon to express their support for the now-detained Ms. Kyi, donning red ribbons to represent her party’s color. Ms. Kyi and others have allegedly been under house arrest following the coup. Ms. Kyi has not been seen in public since the coup.

Myanmar has remained unusually calm in the aftermath of the military takeover, which has disrupted some international relations and put pressure on the US and China. On Friday afternoon, however, protestors displayed a three-finger salute, a sign that has been adopted by protestors in South Asia to show opposition to authoritarianism. Teachers and students were among those present at the protest.