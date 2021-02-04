Salt Security has released a report on API security that found 66% of organizations reported that they have slowed deploying an app into production because of API security concerns. This marks the second time in recent months that researchers are warning of application program interface threats to enterprise security. The first came last November when Forrester Research stressed the importance of addressing API vulnerabilities and what happens when companies fail to do so. Salt Security’s recent findings consist of a combination of responses from 200 IT and security professionals and empirical data about the company’s customers.

According to the survey, 91% of organizations involved suffered from an API related problem in 2020. More than half found vulnerabilities in their APIs, with 46% reporting authentication issues and 20% blaming bots and data scraping tools. The report shows that organizations are not putting enough effort into securing APIs, although there is a visible shift in recognizing the importance of integrating security controls early on in the development process.

Read More: Concerns Over API Security Grow as Attacks Increase