After Myanmar Coup, Aung San Suu Kyi Accused of Illegally Importing Walkie Talkies

Myanmar authorities claim that former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has remained in custody for two weeks due to allegations that she illegally imported walkie talkies, according to a spokesman for her political party. The accusations came to light just two days after Myanmar’s military seized power from the civilian-run government in a coup that has been condemned by many world leaders. She will stay at her house in Naypyitaw for the duration of her house arrest while authorities investigate.

The obscure allegations of walkie talkie importation was merely a means to justify the detention of Ms. Suu Kyi after the military took over. The military and police forces have not responded to requests for comment on the allegations. The coup occurred after Ms. Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide in the November elections. Due to wide claims of voter fraud and minor political turmoil, the military decided to step in and regain power. Election officials have denied any claims of voter fraud.

