News BriefsTechnology

Singapore passes bill governing police use of contact tracing data

03 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday, Singapore passed new legislation that restricts law enforcement’s ability to access Covid-19 contact tracing data after extensive public backlash. The bill, called the Covid-19 Temporary Measures Amendment Bill, was passed under a Certificate of Urgency, which allows the government to speed up the adoption process for legislation considered to be pressing. The move comes just weeks after Singapore’s residents found out that the police could access the contact tracing data for criminal investigations.

Although Singapore claimed that the information would only be available if an individual tested positive for the infectious virus, the news sparked public outrage. The development was particularly interesting as the contact tracing app does not concede that third parties would be able to access sensitive data such as geographical location and health history. The bill now prohibits officers’ use of the data in situations except for serious offenses, in which case the information could be used for criminal probes, inquiries, or court hearings.

Read More: Singapore passes bill governing police use of contact tracing data

 

 

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Mexico Arrests 12 Police Officers Over Migrant Massacre

February 3, 2021

The Elements of the China Challenge

February 3, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2