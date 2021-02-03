Global RiskNews Briefs

Mexico Arrests 12 Police Officers Over Migrant Massacre

03 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Mexico has arrested twelve state police officers from the northern border state Tamaulipas for their connection to a recent migrant massacre in which 19 Guatemalan migrants headed for the US were killed. The incident occurred last month and was discovered when the charred remains of 19 humans were found in two burned vehicles in Camargo, a town close to the Texas border that remains incredibly volatile due to organized crime groups fighting over control of drug smuggling and human trafficking routes.

The 12 police officers are being charged with homicide, abuse of authority, and providing false information, according to the Tamaulipas attorney general. The new information exposes more of the endemic corruption of Mexico’s local and state police forces. However, the corruption may even go higher than law enforcement as Mexico’s federal government declared that it was investigating why one of the vehicles in which the dead migrants were found had been seized by federal migration officials in a raid in December.

Read More: Mexico Arrests 12 Police Officers Over Migrant Massacre

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Singapore passes bill governing police use of contact tracing data

February 3, 2021

Greek Police to Introduce Live Facial Recognition

February 2, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2