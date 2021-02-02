China’s Top Diplomat Warns Biden Against Meddling in Hong Kong, Xinjiang

On Tuesday, China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi stressed the potential for a healthy US-China relationship on matters such as trade, public health, and climate, re-iterating recent language from leader Xi Jinping. However, no concessions were made on issues such as human rights, Covid-19 response, and what was referred to as US interference in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang. Mr. Jiechi warned the US not to cross a “red line” while attempted to steer a bilateral relationship towards areas of cooperation.

Yang stated that the issues of US interference concern China’s core interests and national dignity, constituting a red line that should not be crossed by the US. Earlier that day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China on national TV for having broken its promises to maintain Hong Kong’s autonomy and for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Blinken addressed China as a significant challenge to the US but stated that strong alliances are an advantage.

