15 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

According to a report that aired on CBS, the Chinese government may have stolen the personal data of 80% of the adults in the United States. Former Director of the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center Bill Evanina warned the public that the People’s Republic of China is actively working to gather American DNA and health information. According to Evanina, the Chinese company BGI Group approached six different US states asking to construct and operate Covid-19 testing labs. Evanina warned the states not to accept BGI Group’s proposal.

Evanina stated that a warning was put out to every hospital and healthcare center. However, 80% of American adults have had all of their personally identifiable information stolen by Chinese intelligence, says Evanina. The report detailed how China is looking to be a world leader in DNA science and technology, effectively having the ability to turn health care’s future into the next space race. The PRC has also previously released a manifesto describing its quest to obtain and control human biodata.

Read More: China Steals Personal Data of 80% of US Adults