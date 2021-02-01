Global RiskNews Briefs

India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police

01 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

On Monday, internet access was blocked in several districts of India’s Haryana state, near New Dehli, following violent weekend clashes between law enforcement and farmers protesting agricultural reforms. Online access was announced to have been suspended in at least 14 of Haryana’s 22 districts until 5 pm Monday, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations of Haryana. The order was first imposed on Tuesday for roughly 24 hours but has been extended by the same period every day since.

Other areas around Dehli also experienced internet outages as a 48-hour shutdown was also imposed in three areas around the city’s borders late on Friday. The Ministry of Home Affairs maintains that the shutdown was in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency. However, the blackouts were supposed to have lifted Sunday night. As of Monday, the internet is still unavailable to thousands of residents.

