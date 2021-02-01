Four Italian politicians have accused Croatian police of attempting to stop them from accessing an area on the border of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The attempt came amid concerns of the refugee treatment in the region. The politicians were Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from Italy’s Democratic Party. They were trying to access the area between Croatia and Bosnia to investigate the treatment and conditions of the refugees there.

Piero Bartolo, Brando Benifei, Pierfrancesco Majorino and Alessandandra Moretti were refused access to the area on Sunday. A “human-barrier” was set up by Croatian police on the road leading to the border. When attempting to walk through, dozens of policemen prevented them from passing. There are fears of a refugee crisis in Bosnia with refugees being displaced by fire, lacking proper shelter, sanitation and healthcare.

Read more: Croatia police ‘blocked’ MEPs investigating treatment of refugees