Cloud Security Startup Armo Emerges from Stealth with $4.5M

01 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

With $4.5 million in funding and a mission to strengthen security for the cloud, Armo’s platform emerged from stealth. According to Armo, the increased reliance on Kubernetes as the container orchestration platform with cloud technologies gives limited visibility and security for cloud-native platforms. 

Armo utilizes a Workload Fabric Tool aimed at giving DevOps teams a new way to protect cloud workloads. This will allow teams to deploy applications with security and visibility built in. There is an in-memory security layer along with data flow compliance, data protection, and protected tunneling and networking. The tool creates an identity for each cloud-based workload and ensures only authenticated workloads can run and communicate with each other. The tool remediates potentially anomalous codes immediately.

