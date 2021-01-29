Thailand arrests 89 foreign tourists for violating Covid-19 rules

On Tuesday night, Thai law enforcement arrested roughly 89 foreigners for breaching Covid-19 restrictions after raiding a party at a bar on a popular resort island. The raid also included the arrest of 22 Thais. The bar in question, 360 Bar on Koh Phangan, is located on the Gulf of Thailand. Attendants and organizers of the party are now facing charges of violating an emergency degree enacted last March to combat Covid-19.

Most of the partygoers have been released on bail and only 28 remain detained, according to local law enforcement. Police learned about the party when they found postings and tickets available for purchase online. The foreigners arrested include 20 French citizens, 10 Americans, and six Britons. All of those arrested were tested for Covid-19 and tested negative.