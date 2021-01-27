Global RiskNews Briefs

AstraZeneca-EU row escalates over vaccine shortage

27 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

The European Union is calling on pharmaceutical company and vaccine producer AstraZeneca to publish their vaccine contract. The move comes amid frustration at the vaccine vendor due to delivery shortfalls. The EU has been dissatisfied with the production delays but is unable to release details of the deal due to a confidentiality clause it is seeking to overturn. AstraZeneca’s CEO claims that the company is trying its hardest to produce and deliver the vaccines.

The two parties are set to meet later this week, however, the EU claims that AstraZeneca pulled out of the meeting. The vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech is also experiencing delays. French drugmaker Sanofi will help to produce over 125 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the year, according to the company.

Read More: AstraZeneca-EU row escalates over vaccine shortage

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.K. Coronavirus Variant Probed for Increased Risk to Younger People

January 26, 2021

Dutch PM Mark Rutte condemns curfew riots as ‘criminal violence’

January 25, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2