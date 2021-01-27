AstraZeneca-EU row escalates over vaccine shortage
The European Union is calling on pharmaceutical company and vaccine producer AstraZeneca to publish their vaccine contract. The move comes amid frustration at the vaccine vendor due to delivery shortfalls. The EU has been dissatisfied with the production delays but is unable to release details of the deal due to a confidentiality clause it is seeking to overturn. AstraZeneca’s CEO claims that the company is trying its hardest to produce and deliver the vaccines.
The two parties are set to meet later this week, however, the EU claims that AstraZeneca pulled out of the meeting. The vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech is also experiencing delays. French drugmaker Sanofi will help to produce over 125 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the year, according to the company.
Read More: AstraZeneca-EU row escalates over vaccine shortage