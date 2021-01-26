AI Genomics Company, NRGene, Completes Initial Public Offering on Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and Raises US$30 Million

Tel Aviv based AI genomics company NRGene recently completed its initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange after raising $30 million USD with an impressive post-money valuation. Leading institutional elites in the Israeli market have scrambled to invest in the company before they go public.

NRGene is currently operating in the popular plant and animal genomics market, which is expected to balloon to $6.4 billion USD in the next five years. The company’s technology has been used in hundreds of global projects, including agricultural giants such as Bayer and Syngenta. the company seeks to expand its global activities and become central to the optimization process when it comes to food.

