Intel Confirms Unauthorized Access of Earnings-Related Data

Intel announced on Friday that the company’s stock dropped by as much as 9% on Friday due to reports that the chipmaker was forced to release Q4 2020 earnings early due to a cyberattack. According to the company, a third-party user accessed information related to earnings from the company. The Financial Times released information on the hack, stating that a threat actor accessed material pertaining to financial results before the scheduled earnings announcement, placing Intel in a compromising position.

The information included an infographic containing data on the results from a staging area on Intel’s PR newsroom site. After Intel detected the unauthorized access, it released its earnings roughly six minutes before the scheduled release. No further details have been offered on the identity of the threat actor, if any other information was accessed, or how they conducted the hack.

