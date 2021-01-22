Global RiskNews Briefs

Russia detains Navalny aides as protests go viral

22 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

After arresting Alexei Navalny earlier this week immediately following his release from a hospital in Berlin, where he was recovering after being poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok, Russian police have detained his close aides. Navalny’s supporters have flooded social media with calls to protest against his and his aides’ detainment. Moscow responded to the outrage, stating that any unauthorized demonstrations will be suppressed.

Navalny claims that the case Moscow has against him has been fabricated and is politically motivated to silence his dissent. He was taken into custody for violating parole conditions. Among those close to him who were also detained include one of his lawyers, Lyubov Sobol, his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh. Ms. Sobol was later released as she has a young child, however, Yarmysh remains in prison.

Read More: Russia detains Navalny aides as protests go viral

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Parler Finds a Reprieve in Russia—but Not a Solution

January 21, 2021

The Naval Services new “Advantage at Sea” Strategy

January 20, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2