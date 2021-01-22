Google Duo may soon fail to operate on Andriod devices that are uncertified, following suit with the Google Messages app which made the same move. Earlier this week, Google Messages included a notice that the app would cease to work on uncertified Andriod devices or certain devices that are not tested by Google or permitted to use the Andriod name. Certified devices also come with a suite of Google Play apps, including Play Services.

The odds of a person purchasing well-known phones from a carrier or retailer such as Samsung have a little-to-no probability of ever encountering an uncertified device. However, the move comes as Huawei devices rise in popularity. Huawei devices are not certified for Play Services and lack certain Google offerings that certified Androids are allotted. Google Duo, with the newest version dropping any day now, includes a similar notice to the one shown in Google Messages.

Read More: Google Duo may soon stop working on uncertified Android devices