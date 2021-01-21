Just a few days before his departure, former President Donald Trump issued a slate of executive orders, including one that changes how the US can obtain drones. The executive order tells federal agencies that they may not procure unmanned aerial systems (UAS) from China, Russia, Iran, and other adversarial nations. Instead, Trump wants agencies to only be using UAS manufactured in the United States.

The executive order, which was signed on January 18, is the latest development in a series of changing circumstances related to UAS. This month, the Pentagon published a strategy showing how the department will counter small UAS. The Federal Aviation Administration also adopted two important UAS rules recently, one allowing for drone operations above people and at night, and the other requiring that all UAS be able to remotely identify themselves.

Read More: Trump Takes Executive Action on Drones in Final White House Days