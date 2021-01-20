Global RiskNews BriefsTerrorism

Afghanistan foils ISIS plan to assassinate the top US envoy to Kabul

20 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) announced that they successfully caught and foiled an attempt by the terrorist organization ISIS to assassinate a US diplomat in Kabul. Ross Wilson, the US Charge d’Affaires in Kabul was the target of the planned attack, which was set to occur on Monday, according to the NDS. All four ISIS members involved in the attack were arrested and detained as part of an NDA military operation in Kama.

The insurgents were also planning to assassinate other senior Afghan officials, according to intelligence. The statement released by the NDS did not include details of how the terrorists were planning to conduct the assassination. The US State Department acknowledged the reports, referring to them as “deeply troubling.” Wilson has been in Kabul as the top US envoy since last January.

