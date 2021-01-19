Thermo Fisher To Buy Covid-19 Test Maker Mesa Biotech For $450 Million

Innovative science firm Thermo Fisher Scientific recently announced that they are dishing out $450 million on cash to buy Mesa Biotech, the company that launched one of the first Covid-19 rapid tests. Mesa Biotech is privately held and credited with helping to increase the availability of Covid-19 tests.

Mesa Biotech provides rapid testing for infectious diseases such as Influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, and SARS-CoV-2. Thermo Fisher plans to offer another $100 million contingent on the completion of certain milestones after the transaction is done.

