Italy PM Conte faces crucial Senate vote to stay in power

Mr. Conte had a slight majority in the Senate before the small Italia Viva party pulled out of the government on behalf of Mr. Renzi. Now, Mr. Conte needs to win the vote of the majority of Italy’s Senators, or face resignation. In a speech to the Senate, Mr. Conte stressed the difficulties of the current political and social climate, maintaining that the circumstances in place render governing far more complex than usual. Mr. Conte is a law professor and has run a centrist coalition since 2018.