Italy PM Conte faces crucial Senate vote to stay in power
Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s Prime Minister, is facing a crucial Senate vote amid struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Senate vote will occur after the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, which Mr. Conte already won by 321 to 259. Last week, former PM Matteo Renzi withdrew his party from the ruling coalition due to the handling of the pandemic response and policies regarding the Covid-19 virus.
Mr. Conte had a slight majority in the Senate before the small Italia Viva party pulled out of the government on behalf of Mr. Renzi. Now, Mr. Conte needs to win the vote of the majority of Italy’s Senators, or face resignation. In a speech to the Senate, Mr. Conte stressed the difficulties of the current political and social climate, maintaining that the circumstances in place render governing far more complex than usual. Mr. Conte is a law professor and has run a centrist coalition since 2018.
Read More: Italy PM Conte faces crucial Senate vote to stay in power