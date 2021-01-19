Cruise, GM partner with Microsoft to commercialize self-driving vehicles

Self-driving car company Cruise has announced alongside majority shareholder General Motors that they are planning on partnering with Microsoft Corp to commercialize the autonomous vehicles. Microsoft, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., and other investors joined together in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion. This has elevated the post-money valuation of Cruise to $30 billion.

Cruise is planning on utilizing Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform to operate its self-driving vehicles. General Motors will also collaborate with Microsoft, bringing accelerated digitization initiatives such as artificial intelligence. The company is seeking to streamline operations across digital supply chains.

