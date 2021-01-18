Global RiskNews Briefs

Palestinian Leader Calls First Vote in 15 Years, Amid Hopes to Heal Rift With U.S.

Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Authority President, announced plans earlier this week for parliamentary and presidential elections for the first time in roughly 15 years. The group is seeking to rebuild ties with America through President-elect Joe Biden after difficulties with the Trump administration. The Palestinians have tried to hold elections throughout the past decade, but each was met with challenges such as the sharp division between the governing party Fatah.

The announcement was made on Friday night by Mr. Abbas, who is in the 16th year of a four-year term he won in 2005. This represents the closest Palestinians have come to holding national elections in a decade and a half. Mr. Abbas hopes to hold legislative elections on May 22 and presidential elections on July 31.

