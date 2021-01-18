CyberNews Briefs

Ongoing ransomware attack leaves systems badly affected, says Scottish environment agency

18 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) confirmed this week that they are still struggling to mend systems after a ransomware attack hit the agency last month. SEPA stated that its contact center, internal systems, processes, and internal communications have all been impacted by the attack. The attack occurred on Christmas Eve, hindering the agency’s ability to provide the country with flood forecasting and weather warning services.

The attack also consisted of cybercriminals stealing 1.2GB of sensitive data, including personal information relating to SEPA staff. SEPA stated recently that although some systems have been restored, full recovery will take much longer, leaving systems badly affected. The entity behind the attack remains unknown, with SEPA calling the perpetrators “serious and organized” cybercriminals.

