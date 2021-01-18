NSA Appoints Rob Joyce as Cyber Director

US cybersecurity official Rob Joyce has been named the new leader of the National Security Agency’s (NSA) Cybersecurity Directorate. Joyce was previously the NSA’s top representative in the UK. Joyce will replace Anne Neuberger, who was recently appointed Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology on the National Security Council, where she will serve under the Biden administration.

Joyce brings years of valuable experience in government cybersecurity to the table at the directorate. Joyce has served in a variety of lucrative roles, including senior advisor for cybersecurity strategy to the NSA director, special assistant to the president, and cybersecurity coordinator at the National Security Council. Joyce has also held the role of deputy homeland security advisor.

