North Korea unveils new submarine-launched missile

15 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

A new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile has been revealed in North Korea. The missile has been described as the “world’s most powerful weapon” by state media. The missiles could be seen at a parade overseen by Kim Jong-un. At a rare political meeting before the parade Mr. Kim stated the US is his country’s biggest enemy. 

The intercontinental ballistic missile which was revealed in October in a similar parade was not seen in Thursday’s parade. In an address to members of congress last week, Mr. Kim pledged to expand nuclear weapons and military power, citing a list of desired weapons. The reveal of new missiles appears to send the incoming Biden administration a message that the North’s military prowess is growing.

Read more: North Korea unveils new submarine-launched missile

