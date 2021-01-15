Global RiskNews Briefs

Mexico Exonerates Ex-Defense Chief Who Was Freed by the U.S.

15 Jan 2021

Mexican authorities stated they will not bring charges against a former military official who was arrested in the United States on drug-trafficking and corruption. The ex-defense chief was sent home after outrage from the Mexican government. General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda was accused of taking bribes to protect cartel leaders. The DEA had him arrested in October in Los Angeles. 

The Justice Department in the United States abruptly dropped the case in November, allowing him to return to Mexico. He has since been completely exonerated after Mexican authorities promised to use the whole weight of the justice system on him. On Thursday night, the Mexican attorney general’s office said the General Cienfuegos never had encounters with the members of the criminal organization.

