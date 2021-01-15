After a cyberattack on the EMA, the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine information has been leaked on the internet. The EMa is in charge of the evaluation and supervision of medicinal products in the E.U. In December, threat agencies broke into the server to access COVID-19 vaccine documentation. The regulatory submission for the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 was specifically accessed.

No BioNTech of Pfizer systems have been breached after this attack, and the networks for the EMA are fully functional. Documents about the vaccines can be used for various stripes, such as espionage or financial attacks. There also could be a simple reason for leaking the documents, proving to other hacking groups that they successfully hacked the EMA. The chief security scientist and advisory at CISO, Joseph Carson, urges companies and governments working on COVID-19 vaccines to increase the priority of cybersecurity.

Read more: Hackers Leak Stolen Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data