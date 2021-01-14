Two members of WHO team blocked from entering China over failed coronavirus antibody test

Two members of the WHO team sent to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic were blocked entry to China after failing a coronavirus antibody test. Since November 2020, people entering China must have a negative IgM antibody test and PCR test before they will be allowed into the country. IgM antibodies can be an early sign of a coronavirus infection or they can appear in people who have been vaccinated or who were previously infected.

The scientists allowed entry into China will begin their investigation immediately during the 2 weeks mandatory quarantine for international travelers. This delay is the second for the WHO team which was blocked earlier this month by the United Nations. The scientists will be looking into the origins of how the virus leaped to humans and they have been told nothing is off limits while in China. The scientists hope to prepare the world with the information they find to prevent future health disasters.

