Ring trials customer video end-to-end encryption for smart doorbells

Ring has created a preview of end-to-end encryption for home video feeds. The feature is being rolled out to customers this week by the Amazon-owned smart doorbell. After feedback proves the encryption to be successful, the encryption will eventually be offered to users as an opt-in feature. Ring has come under scrutiny in the past months due to security concerns, specifically, a class action lawsuit against Ring was filed after security issues allowed dozens of customers to experience harassers hacking their devices causing invasions of privacy and even verbal attacks.

End-to-end encryption allows for data to be protected from compromisation, stopping anyone outside of the user from accessing the information. The videos from the Ring doorbell are already encrypted in travel and rest, when being uploaded to the cloud or stored. This new encryption will allow for the protection to be continued to the home level. The videos would only be able to be viewed by the user, not Ring, Amazon or law enforcement, impacting the Ring Neighbor program. To enable this feature, customers will be able to select the option from the control center of the app.

