North Korea stages military parade after rare party congress – Yonhap

On Thursday, international observers were able to closely watch a military parade staged in North Korea. The parade was staged after a ruling party congress and gave international watchers an opportunity to see signs of new military developments. The parade began between 6 and 7pm and continued past 8pm. The city of Pyongyang is under international sanctions for its missile programs and nuclear weapons.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s military was criticised by the sister of Kim Yong Un for stating the detected signs of the parade as they had heard heavy vehicles moving in Pyongyang on Sunday. North Korean officials watched performances from the military and art groups glorifying Kim’s leadership. The congress lasted for eight days in Pyongyang and the performance afterwards was the next of many gatherings in North Korea.

