Europe’s rights court accepts Ukraine case against Russia

14 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, Europe’s top human rights court agreed to view Ukraine’s complaint against alleged human rights violations in the Crimean Peninsula. The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights decided Ukraine’s case against Russia has enough evidence and can be considered. It is unclear when the court will issue a verdict.

Ukraine stated in its complaint that Russia was responsible for many human rights violations on the peninsula. Since 2014, the Russian annexation of Crimea has mostly been unrecognized by many nations and caused U.S. and EU sanctions against Moscow. Some of the alleged human rights violations include restrictions on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and harassment of pro-Ukraine activists, along with members of the Crimean Tatar community. The ECHR will consider the case, however, it did state that some of the allegations are not backed by sufficient evidence.

