Uganda orders all social media to be blocked – letter

Internet service providers were ordered to block all social media platforms and messaging apps on Tuesday in Uganda. This order was issued through the country’s communications regulator in a letter and is in effect until further notice. Facebook and WhatsApp are among the social media platforms that are unable to be accessed by users; they are also platforms widely used for campaigning for the presidential election on Thursday.

The social media ban comes after Facebook blocked some pro-government accounts. Facebook said it had taken down a network related to the country’s ministry of information due to the use of fake and duplicate accounts to post. Ibrahim Bbossa, the commission’s spokesman, and Ofwono Opondo, the government spokesman have not released a comment.

