Prime Minister Juri Ratas resigned after an inquiry into a property development, leading the president of Estonia to ask the leader of the opposition centre-right Reform Party to step in. On Wednesday, Kaja Kallas was asked to form the next government, but will need support from parliament for the nomination. This next government will not likely include the EKRE party, a far-right party, who denounce the U.S. election result as rigged.

Kallas does not support the proposed referendum on whether marriage should be defined as between a man and a woman, but the outgoing coalition scrapped the referendum plan on Wednesday. Ratas resigned after he was declared a suspect over a property project in Tallinn. Prosecutors suspect the development was promised to build a road on city property in exchange for a 1million euro donation to the party before elections. In the 2019 election, Kallas’ centre-right Reform Party emerged as the biggest party, but Ratas blocked the winner from taking power. The next general election for Estonia is expected in March 2023.

