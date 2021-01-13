Capcom, the game developer behind Resident Evil, Street Fighter and DarkStalkers, now says its recent attack compromised the personal data of up to 400,000 gamers.

Last November, a ransomware attack was launched against Capcom and it keeps getting worse. Up to 400,000 customers’ personal data was compromised, adding 40,000 customers to the original number the company had known. The breach was detected on November 2, and by November 19, Capcom said personal and corporate data was compromised. The investigation is ongoing, and evidence of more data compromised is possible.

The Ragnar Locker ransomware group is most likely the culprit of the attack on the Japan-based publisher of games such as Resident Evil, Street Fighter and DarkStalkers. There was a ransom note discovered when the breach was revealed in which Ragnar Locker claimed responsibility and stated more than 1TB of corporate data was downloaded. This attack comes as the gaming industry is increasingly vulnerable to attacks. Capcom is reaching out to those affected by the breach as it continues its investigation.

