Arab countries agree to end years-long feud with Qatar that divided Gulf

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies agreed to restore relations with Qatar. This move ends a three-year boycott of the nation as flights to and from the country will be restarted. In 2017, the diplomatic ties of Qatar were severed with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt after the four Arab allies suspected the country of supporting terrorism and had political issues with Qatar’s relation to Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The border between Saudi Arabia and Qatar was sealed shut, along with the marine borders of Bahrain and the UAE to any ship with the Qatari flag. Qatar’s leader Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani met with the allies in the Saudi city of al-Ula for the Gulf Cooperation Council, where the signing of the movement to reopen diplomatic relations occurred. During the GCCl, the Saudi Crown Prince declared the Arab states to join together to counter the threat of Iran. The specifics of the diplomatic agreement were not released.

