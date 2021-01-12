IoT Vendor Ubiquiti Suffers Data Breach
Internet of Things and Wi-Fi vendor Ubiquiti discovered a breach of one of its systems in the cloud yesterday. THe customers were advised to change their passwords and use multifactor authentication.
There is no evidence of breaching of any databases that contain personal information of users. The data that could potentially have been accessed includes names, email addresses, and passwords to accounts of users.
