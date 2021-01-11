Andrei Tyurin was sentenced to 12 years in prison after his role in a global hacking campaign. The campaign accessed personal information for more than 80 million JP Morgan Chase customers. This breach was the largest-ever of a financial institution in the United States.

From 2012 to 2015, Tyurin hacked financial institutions, brokerages and financial news publications. Those accessed included JP Morgan, E*Trade, Scottrade and The Wall Street Journal. More than 100 million customers had their personal data stolen, while Tyurin was at home in Moscow. Grey Shalon was one of his co-conspirators who committed securities fraud, among other crimes. Tyurin’s crimes made him up to $19 million and was brought into United States custody in September 2018 from the nation of Georgia.

Read more: Russian Hacker Sentenced to 12 Years for Role in Breaches of JP Morgan, Others