CyberNews Briefs

Russian Hacker Sentenced to 12 Years for Role in Breaches of JP Morgan, Others

11 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

Andrei Tyurin was sentenced to 12 years in prison after his role in a global hacking campaign. The campaign accessed personal information for more than 80 million JP Morgan Chase customers. This breach was the largest-ever of a financial institution in the United States. 

From 2012 to 2015, Tyurin hacked financial institutions, brokerages and financial news publications. Those accessed included JP Morgan, E*Trade, Scottrade and The Wall Street Journal. More than 100 million customers had their personal data stolen, while Tyurin was at home in Moscow. Grey Shalon was one of his co-conspirators who committed securities fraud, among other crimes. Tyurin’s crimes made him up to $19 million and was brought into United States custody in September 2018 from the nation of Georgia.

