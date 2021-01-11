CyberNews Briefs

New Zealand Central Bank Hit by Cyber Attack

11 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

On Sunday, New Zealand’s central bank was responding to a breach of one of its data systems. The third-party file accessed stored “sensitive information”. The Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Adrian Orr, stated the breach was contained and the extent of the information accessed would take time to determine.

The bank is working with cybersecurity experts to investigate and respond to the attack. The information could have been commercially and personally sensitive information, but it is still unknown. The investigation is working with users whose information could have been accessed. This attack is seen after the Computer Emergency Response Team said cyber attacks have increased by 33% year to year in New Zealand. 

Read more:New Zealand Central Bank Hit by Cyber Attack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

IoT Vendor Ubiquiti Suffers Data Breach

January 12, 2021

High Court Rules Against Government Bulk Hacking

January 11, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2