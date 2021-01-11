New Zealand Central Bank Hit by Cyber Attack

On Sunday, New Zealand’s central bank was responding to a breach of one of its data systems. The third-party file accessed stored “sensitive information”. The Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Adrian Orr, stated the breach was contained and the extent of the information accessed would take time to determine.

The bank is working with cybersecurity experts to investigate and respond to the attack. The information could have been commercially and personally sensitive information, but it is still unknown. The investigation is working with users whose information could have been accessed. This attack is seen after the Computer Emergency Response Team said cyber attacks have increased by 33% year to year in New Zealand.

