Veteran American Lawyer Detained in Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Crackdown

John Clancey, an American lawyer and human-rights activist, was detained by Hong Kong police on Wednesday, marking the first known US citizen to be apprehended under the city’s restrictive national security law. Clancey is in his 70s and was transported to the offices of the law firm where he worked by law enforcement, who then searched through his personal things before escorting him to prison.

The arrest was likely due to Mr. Clancey’s involvement in a political group that was active in last year’s pro-democratic election primaries. Chinese and Hong Kong forces have been cracking down on pro-democracy activists, arresting scores of people who were involved in such activity.

