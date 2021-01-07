Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

Social media platforms Twitter and Facebook temporarily banned US President Donald Trump from their platforms for roughly 12 hours beginning yesterday evening due to violations of their Civic Integrity policy. Twitter has been cracking down on the spread of fake news since earlier this year, in preparation for the 2020 presidential elections. Trump’s account now displays several messages stating that three tweets are no longer available because they violated Twitter policies.

Although Twitter has not commented specifically on the matter, the platform only uses the specific notice displayed on Trump’s profile when account holders in question have deleted the high-visibility post themselves. The ban came amid an incident regarding Trump supporters breaking into the US capital building. US President Donald Trump has used Twitter very frequently during his presidency, sometimes stirring controversy through his posts.