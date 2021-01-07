Yesterday afternoon, armed supporters of President Trump transformed a peaceful protest into a historic event, storming the Capitol building while the Senate was in session and forcing the Congressmen and women to evacuate and endure a lockdown. One woman was shot dead by police while trying to enter the building whereas three others died of separate medical emergencies. Congress reconvened shortly after law enforcement was able to regain control of the building and mob to finish certifying Joe Biden’s election win.

Trump has now released a statement promising an orderly transition of power on January 20, but repeated claims of election fraud. Earlier in the day, the Democrats won two Senate seats in the state of Georgia, pushing the Senate in their favor. A number of White House staff have resigned, including Mick Mulvaney, the First Lady’s chief of staff. The FBI is also seeking witnesses to Wednesday’s violence along with photo evidence of looters inside the capital.

Read More: Biden victory confirmed after four die amid Capitol riot