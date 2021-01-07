Global RiskNews Briefs

At least 22 killed in attack on Yemen’s Aden airport after new government arrives

07 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, several explosions rocked Yemen’s Aden airport as new power-sharing government officials arrived from Saudi Arabia. The bombs killed roughly 22 people and injured dozens more. All cabinet members have been declared safe, according to a statement made by Yemen Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek. It remains unclear whether the explosions were caused by missiles fired on the airport, or from bombs placed on site.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Saudi Arabia jumped to place blame on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, however, the group has not claimed responsibility as of late. A spokesperson for the government coalition stated that the group intercepted and downed an explosives-laden Houthi drone on Wednesday that was allegedly targeting the Presidential Palace in Aden.

