On Wednesday, WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange was denied bail by a British judge. The U.K. courts are deciding if he should be sent to the United States to face espionage charges and will remain in a high-security prison until the courts reach a decision. The judge supported her ruling to refuse bail by stating there was a high probability he would not return to court if he was freed.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser has previously rejected the request from the U.S. to send Assange to face his spying charges. The U.S. government has since appealed the decision, however, Clair Dobbin, a British lawyer on the U.S. behalf believes that Assange will attempt to avoid extradition. Prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges over WikiLeaks’s publication of classified military and diplomatic documents. Additionally, he has been charged with computer misuse as well, meaning that he will face a maximum of 175 years in prison.

Read more: WikiLeaks founder Assange denied bail in UK