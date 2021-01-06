WHO team investigating virus origins denied entry to China

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one of their teams was denied entry into China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 virus. Two members were already on their way to the country, and the WHO reported that the problem was a lack of visa clearances on behalf of the Chinese government. However, China denies these claims, stating that the details of the visit were still being arranged. The probe was agreed upon recently after months of negotiations with the WHO.

The team was supposed to travel to Wuhan, where the initial outbreak occurred. WHO chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that he was disappointed in the lack of permissions given to his team despite the previous agreement. Ghebreyesus claimed that he was assured that China was expediting the visas for the earliest possible deployment, as the investigation is a priority for WHO. Meanwhile, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated that it was a misunderstanding and that there was no need to read into the incident.

